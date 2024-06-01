Politician Bhavya Narasimhamurthy is now a Commissioned Officer in Indian Territorial Army

Bengaluru: Politician Bhavya Narasimhamurthy has become a commissioned officer in the Indian Army’s Territorial Army.

Speaking to team Mangalorean, Bhavya overwhelmingly said, “My selection was through an examination I wrote in 2022 conducted by the Directorate General Territorial Army. I am the only female Territorial Army officer selected in the 2022 examination. I am the first Female Territorial Army Officer to be selected and commissioned from South India to date”.

Lt Bhavya said, “In May 2024, I was posted in an Army unit stationed near the Indo-Pak LOC (Line of Control) where I was trained and commissioned as Lieutenant. Territorial army is an opportunity for Civilians to serve the country as a part of the Indian Army while continuing in their Civilian Profession”.

Some of the prominent personalities currently in the Territorial Army include Cricketer M S Dhoni, Ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, Ex-Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur, and others.

Lt Bhavya Narasimhamurthy also said, “I will serve my country both as a Politician and as an Army Officer”.

Mangalorean.com wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.