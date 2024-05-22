Porsche crash: Police to probe Agarwal family’s ‘mafia links’

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the alleged ‘mafia links’ of the Agarwal family — of which a minor boy and his father are among the accused in the Porsche car accident case in Pune — would be thoroughly probed.

According to certain media reports, Surendra Kumar Agarwal — the grandfather of the minor boy and father of the arrested builder Vishal Agarwal — is facing trial in a 2009 shootout case having connections to mafia don Chhota Rajan.

The victim in that case, a businessman-cum-politician and ex-Shiv Sena municipal corporator Ajay Bhosale, told mediapersons that Surendra Kumar Agarwal had allegedly ordered the hit on him in October 2009 through Chhota Rajan’s hitmen, but he escaped.

Surendra Agarwal had sought Bhosale’s help to resolve a property dispute, but the latter refused to intervene after which the former allegedly hatched a plot to bump him off.

The sensational case was initially probed by the Pune Police before it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bhosale said that although 15 years have passed since the incident, the case is still sub-judice in the court as he awaits justice.

Replying to a query on the Agarwal family’s alleged underworld connections, Fadnavis assured that “whatever be the links, these will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken in the matter”.

However, the 15-year-old case has no links with the May 19 accident involving a Porsche car allegedly driven by the drunken minor boy, which killed two persons from Madhya Pradesh and triggered a nationwide furore.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. The Porsche, believed to have been driven at over 200 km per hour speed, hit the bike on which the two techies from Madhya Pradesh were returning home after a party.

Both died on the spot.

Vishal Agarwal has been sent to two-day police custody till May 24. Three others arrested in the case have also been sent to police remand till Friday.