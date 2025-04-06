Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Nagpur man gets a home, expresses gratitude to PM Modi

New Delhi: Amar Panasukh, who had been living in a rented house in Nagpur for the past 15 years, is now a proud owner of his own home, and credited the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – PMAY) for making his dream come true.

He expressed immense gratitude, saying, “Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, I now have a home of my own. This opportunity is a blessing for people like me who struggled to afford a house.”

Panasukh, who previously spent over Rs 5,000 per month on rent, was finally able to fulfil his dream of owning a home in Nagpur.

His story reflects the life-changing impact of PMAY, a nationwide initiative launched on June 25, 2015, aimed at providing affordable housing to the underprivileged. The scheme’s mission is to construct 1.12 crore houses in urban areas, benefiting low-income families, especially women, single mothers, widows, and marginalised communities.

Speaking about his journey, Panasukh shared how his friends informed him about the scheme. “When I went to fill out the form, it was the last day for submission at the NIT office. I didn’t have enough money for the Rs 2,000 fee, but my friend helped me, and I submitted my application. A month later, I saw my name on the list, and I was overjoyed to learn I had been allotted a house,” he said.

Although the process was delayed due to issues with construction quality and paperwork, Panasukh’s determination and effort paid off, and he eventually managed to secure the house.

He also expressed his hope that the government will extend similar benefits to more people in need, as many are still waiting for their turn to receive a home under the scheme.

The PMAY has already provided thousands of affordable homes across India.

Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) approved the construction of 3.53 lakh more houses under PMAY-U 2.0 in various states and union territories. The initiative aims to ensure that every citizen has access to a secure and dignified living space.

Amar Panasukh’s story is a testament to the transformative power of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, showing how the scheme is changing the lives of ordinary citizens and helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership.