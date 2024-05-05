Prajwal Revanna likely to surrender after father’s arrest, hints senior JD-S leader



Bengaluru: Following the arrest of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, his son Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal in Karnataka, is likely to surrender before the authorities, hinted a senior party leader on Saturday.

According to JD-S leader and former minister C.S. Puttaraju, Prajwal Revanna — the sitting JD-S MP from Hassan — is likely to fly down to India and surrender.

However, Puttaraju did not disclose when Prajwal Revanna, who has reportedly fled from the country, will come to India and surrender.

“The SIT has arrested H.D. Revanna. He will abide by the law and complete the required legal procedures,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna arrested his father H.D. Revanna following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in a victim kidnapping case.

Meanwhile, the SIT has reportedly tracked the movement of Prajwal Revanna in Hungary’s capital city Budapest.

The SIT is coordinating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna to track his movements.

H.D. Revanna has been named as the prime accused in a sexual harassment case lodged at Holenarasipur Town police station, and for the kidnapping of a victim of the sex video scandal involving his son at the K.R. Nagar police station.

Both the complainants worked as domestic helps at H.D. Revanna’s house. The cases are now being investigated by the SIT.

On Saturday, the SIT traced the kidnapped woman to a farmhouse belonging to H.D. Revanna’s PA in Mysuru district, and her confessions are likely to further strengthen the case against the former JD-S minister and his son.



