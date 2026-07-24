Prasad Netralaya to Organise Free SMILE/LASIK Laser Eye Check-up Camp on July 26

Mangaluru: Prasad Netralaya, a super-specialty eye hospital and one of the largest eye care networks in the region, will organise a Free SMILE/LASIK Laser Eye Check-up Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Ujjodi-Pumpwell Centre, Mangaluru.

The camp aims to help individuals assess their suitability for SMILE/LASIK laser vision correction, one of the most advanced procedures for achieving spectacle-free vision. The procedure enables eligible patients to regain clear vision quickly, with the surgery itself taking only a few minutes and allowing them to resume their normal daily activities soon after.

Individuals between 18 and 50 years of age are eligible to undergo a free evaluation to determine their suitability for the LASIK procedure during the camp.

Eligible patients and students selected for the procedure may also avail themselves of special concessions on the treatment.

For more information and registration, contact the camp counsellor at 95137 26565.