‘Prashant Kishor has pulled off masterstroke’: Leaders on Jan Suraaj founder’s Bankipur win

New Delhi: The victory of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur Assembly by-election has triggered a wave of reactions from political leaders, with Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav describing the result as a “masterstroke”.

Reacting to the result, Ramkripal Yadav praised Kishor’s campaign strategy but also cautioned him to deliver on his promises.

“Prashant Kishor ji has really pulled off a masterstroke; he played the game brilliantly. He has instilled great hope in the people of Bankipur,” Yadav said.

The Bihar minister added, “I have full faith that you, Prashant Kishor ji, follow through on what you say. However, your statements have kept changing. I heard with my own ears you saying that you would bring about development here just like in Bengaluru. Now, you say that you won’t exactly turn this into Bengaluru…”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad linked the bypoll outcome to a larger political shift and claimed that the BJP’s electoral setbacks would continue.

“These by-election results are not surprising. This was expected. The same trend will continue in the upcoming by-elections. The results are a clear indication that the BJP’s time is coming to an end,” he said.

Prasad further claimed that the BJP’s decline had started with the Ayodhya election result and predicted a change of government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 under Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“In 2027, the PDA government will be formed under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. Only then will the state move towards progress,” he said.

JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak said the party must conduct a detailed review after losing the seat and identify shortcomings at the grassroots level.

“If the people were misled, then somewhere we must also accept our own shortcomings. All these issues need a thorough review,” Rajak said.

He added, “A formal meeting or gathering alone is not enough to assess the situation. We need to conduct a detailed grassroots-level review by engaging with party workers. Only then will the real picture emerge. Based on those findings, we will begin working again to regain the seat we have lost.”

Prashant Kishor emerged victorious in the Bankipur bypoll, marking the first electoral win for the Jan Suraaj Party, which is still in the early stages of its political journey. After 31 rounds of counting, Kishor secured 63,203 votes and defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who received 44,250 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished third with 14,085 votes. Kishor won the seat by a margin of 18,953 votes.

The Bankipur result has provided a major boost to Prashant Kishor’s political ambitions, giving the Jan Suraaj Party its first electoral success and strengthening its claim as a new force in Bihar politics.