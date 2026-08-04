You don’t fight corruption, you institutionalise it: BJP questions Rahul over Nagendra’s return to K’taka cabinet

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the re-induction of party MLA B. Nagendra into the state cabinet, alleging that the ruling party had rewarded a leader linked to the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

In a statement addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Ashoka accused the Congress of hypocrisy on the issue of social justice and alleged that the Karnataka government had exposed the party’s “true agenda”.

Referring to the alleged scam, Ashoka claimed that over Rs 89.62 crore meant for the welfare and upliftment of Scheduled Tribe communities had been siphoned off from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. He further alleged that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had admitted to the scam on the floor of the Assembly.

The BJP leader alleged that investigation reports and official charge sheets had revealed that funds intended for tribal welfare were diverted for political and election-related expenses.

Ashoka also referred to the death of a Dalit officer in connection with the case, claiming that the officer had left behind a suicide note exposing irregularities in the alleged scam.

Questioning the Congress government’s decision to induct B. Nagendra back into the Cabinet, Ashoka alleged that the party had rewarded a tainted leader instead of ensuring accountability.

He accused the Congress of allowing leaders to resign when controversies erupted and later reinstating them after public attention had shifted.

“You don’t fight corruption, you institutionalise it. You don’t protect Tribal rights; you sacrifice them for political power,” Ashoka said in the statement.

Seeking an explanation from Rahul Gandhi, Ashoka asked whether the Congress had re-inducted Nagendra because he was innocent or because he was politically indispensable.

“Karnataka is asking a simple question: Did the Congress reward a leader linked to a massive Tribal welfare scam because he was innocent, or because he was politically indispensable? Answer the country,” Ashoka said.

Earlier, on Monday, he also launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over the reinduction of Nagendra into the state cabinet, alleging that the ruling party had rewarded a “tainted” leader despite the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam.

Ashoka said the Congress government should be “ashamed of inducting Nagendra into the Cabinet”, alleging that a leader accused in the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the Scheduled Tribe community has been rewarded with a ministerial berth.

The BJP leader alleged that money meant for the welfare of poor Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries had been diverted and that Nagendra has now been welcomed back into the Cabinet despite the controversy.

He claimed that the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had himself admitted on the floor of the Assembly that irregularities had taken place in the Valmiki Development Corporation. “Despite this, the Congress has once again rewarded B. Nagendra with a ministerial berth without any sense of accountability,” Ashoka allegeddpb