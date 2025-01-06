Prashant Kishor sent to 14-day judicial custody after he refuses to accept bail conditions

Patna: Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraj Party, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Patna Police after he refused to accept the conditional bail granted by a court here on Monday.

The bail bond, set at Rs 25,000, included a condition that Kishor would refrain from similar actions in the future, a stipulation he declined, citing the principle of his ongoing satyagraha.

Kishor justified his decision, stating: “I was granted bail, but the condition was that I would not engage in such activities again. This fight is for fundamental rights and justice. If raising one’s voice against injustices, like the use of lathis on women and youth, is a crime in Bihar, then I am ready to go to jail. My satyagraha will continue even in custody until the government provides a solution. Bihar is a place where Mahatma Gandhi did the Satyagraha and if doing the same in Bihar is a crime then I am ready to do such a crime.”

The timing of filing the bail bond was 4 p.m. on Monday but Prashant Kishor informed the court that he is ready to go to jail instead of taking conditional bail. Kishor had been on a hunger strike since January 2, protesting against the Bihar government’s alleged use of force and other grievances.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Kishor from the Gandhi statue in Patna, where he was on hunger strike. He was placed in an ambulance for five hours and taken to multiple locations, including AIIMS Patna and the Fatua Community Hospital.

He claimed that the AIIMS administration refused to admit him, and he rejected medical examinations at other facilities, calling them unnecessary.

The Jan Suraj Party founder criticised the Bihar government, stating, “Public spaces like Gandhi Maidan should remain open for peaceful protests and expressions of dissent.” His refusal to accept bail is a stance against policies he claims suppress democratic voices. He accused the government of using a “lathi-system” to silence dissent and vowed to continue his campaign to challenge the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

While addressing his followers, Kishor urged restraint: “Do not push or confront the police; they are merely following orders. This campaign is against the system, not the officers themselves.” He has declared that his hunger strike, which entered its fifth day at the time of arrest, will continue even in jail. He reaffirmed his commitment to finding a resolution to the issues raised, including police actions against protesters and other grievances against the Bihar government.

This development underscores escalating tensions between the Jan Suraj Party leader and the state government, with Kishor describing his arrest as a stand for democratic rights and justice.