Praveen Chougale’s Over-possessiveness Lead to Nejar Murder – SP Dr Arun K

Udupi: “Investigations suggest that accused Praveen Arun Chougale was an over-possessive person and the murder was triggered by jealousy and animosity”, said Dr Arun Superintendent of Police.

According to the information given by SP Dr Arun, the accused Praveen Arun Chougale confessed to the killing of Aynaz and her mother Haseena (46), Afnan (23) and Aseem (12) at their residence. The shocking incident was reported on November 12. Haseena’s husband works in Saudi Arabia.

“Chougale intended to kill Aynaz, the accused had claimed that he carried out the other three murders to escape and destroy evidence,” Dr Arun stated.

Chougale, a cabin crew member of Air India Express, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of murdering his colleague Aynaz, her mother Haseena, 46, and her siblings Afnan, 23, and Asim, 12, on Sunday, November 12. Chougale was produced before the first Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Shyam Prakash, who granted the request of police for custody of Chougale for 14 days.

Police brought Chougale to the house of Aynaz in Nejaru at around 5 p.m. As the police were boarding their van to return with the accused at around 5:30 p.m, locals, Aynaz’s family members and others raised slogans against Chougale and blocked the vehicle. The Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and safely take away the accused. Residents continued their protest later for a while on the Santhekatte Main Road. Police then spoke to religious leaders to bring down the flared tempers of residents.

Sources said that, in his confessional statement to police, Chowgale said that he threw the knife used to stab the victims in the Phalguni River at Kulur in Mangaluru and also threw his blood-stained cloth to the river and later drove away to Kuduchi in his car. Police sources said that Praveen Arun Chougale is married and has children but he was friendly with his co-worker Aynaz. Suddenly Aynaz stopped all communication with Praveen. Unable to bear this, the accused decided to kill her.



