Praying for good health, long life: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, wishing him good health and a long life.

PM Modi took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, turned 56 on Friday. Born on this day in 1970, he is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi spent his early years in New Delhi and studied at St. Columba’s School before joining The Doon School in Dehradun. During this period, his father entered active politics and later became Prime Minister following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Owing to security concerns faced by the family, Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were subsequently educated through homeschooling for a period.

After briefly attending St. Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi moved to the United States to pursue higher education at Harvard University. Following the assassination of his father in 1991 and the resulting security concerns, he later transferred to Rollins College in Florida, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1994. He subsequently earned an M.Phil. in Development Studies from Trinity College, Cambridge University, in 1995.

Following his academic pursuits, Rahul Gandhi began his professional career with the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in London. Upon returning to India, he established Backops Services Private Limited, a technology outsourcing company based in Mumbai, and served as one of its directors.

Rahul Gandhi formally entered politics in 2004 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency previously represented by his father. He secured a decisive victory and began his parliamentary career. Over the years, he has focused on issues related to rural development, education, social welfare, youth participation, and women’s empowerment.

In September 2007, he was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). As part of his responsibilities, he oversaw the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the party’s youth and student wings. During his tenure, efforts were made to expand membership and encourage greater participation of young people in political processes.

In January 2013, Rahul Gandhi was elevated to the position of Vice President of the Indian National Congress, marking a significant step in his leadership role within the party.

He later assumed charge as President of the Congress party on December 16, 2017. During his tenure, he led the party through several electoral contests and emerged as one of the principal opposition voices against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. As party president, he frequently raised issues concerning the economy, unemployment, farmers, and social justice.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president in July 2019 following the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier that year.

Rahul Gandhi officially became the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha on June 9, 2024. This marked his first formal constitutional position in politics and ended a decade-long period where the position had remained vacant.