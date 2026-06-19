Two fire incidents in Delhi factory, furniture shop; no casualties reported

New Delhi: Two separate fire incidents occurred in the national capital, one at a namkeen manufacturing factory in the Dwarka area and another at a furniture shop in Mangolpuri during the early hours of Friday. No casualties were reported in either incident, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to both locations and managed to bring the blazes under control.

In the first incident, a fire broke out at a namkeen manufacturing factory located in a tin-shed structure near Dwarka Metro Station, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

According to DFS, units returned from the site after the Make-4 Fire call at 0330 hours.

It is reported that fire was in a namkeen manufacturing factory in a tin shed. Area about 300 sq. yards. No casualty reported, officials said.

In another incident, a late-night fire broke out at a wooden furniture shop in S Block, Mangolpuri, causing heavy damage to the establishment. Fire officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after sustained efforts.

A local resident said the fire appeared to have started suddenly in the night. “This was a furniture shop, and we do not know exactly what happened or how the fire started. We are not aware of the reason behind it. This incident happened at night around 2 a.m.,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, at least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.

The fire was reported in a five-storey building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri. Police, along with senior officers, including the SHO, ACP, Additional DCPs, and DCP of South East district, rushed to the spot. Fire tenders and CATS ambulances were also deployed.

Rescue teams evacuated eight trapped residents and shifted them to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three deaths were confirmed, including a 22-year-old man and two women, while two others remained critical.

Preliminary findings suggested a possible electrical short circuit on the ground floor, which may have triggered the blaze and quickly spread to parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter. However, officials said the exact cause is under investigation.

Delhi Fire Services Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena said the building’s narrow lane location posed major challenges for firefighting and rescue operations.