Premier League: Bournemouth register first ever win over Manchester City

Bournemouth: Goals either side of half-time from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson earned AFC Bournemouth a first ever victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

City arrived at Vitality Stadium unbeaten in all 21 games against the Cherries in all competitions and having taken maximum points in all 14 top-flight fixture.

Deservedly ahead at the break, the hosts doubled their lead through record signing Evanilson midway through the second half, Milos Kerkez registering his second assist of the game.

And although Josko Gvardiol’s header reduced the arrears eight minutes from time, the Cherries held on to record another famous Premier League victory.

It was also the fourth time the Cherries have won three successive home games in the top flight following triumphs over Southampton and Arsenal.

Iraola’s team were rewarded for their fast start when Semenyo drew first blood in the ninth minute, the in-form frontman’s fourth goal of the season. Superb work down the left from Milos Kerkez saw him reach the byline before he cut the ball back to Semenyo.Six yards out and with his back to goal, Semenyo spun his marker Josko Gvardiol before firing low into the opposite corner, past the despairing dive of Ederson.

It was no more than the Cherries deserved having taken the game to Pep Guardiola’s team from the first whistle.

Evanilson made it 2-0 to the Cherries midway through the second half, the Brazilian adding the finishing touch to a sweeping move.

Semenyo showed great tenacity to win possession before slipping a pass to Kerkez whose pinpoint, first-time cross was diverted into the back of the net by Evanilson for his third goal in five games.

City halved the arrears eight minutes from time when Gvardiol climbed to meet Gundogan’s cross with a firm header which squeezed into the net.

Travers made a stunning save to keep out Haaland’s close-range header in added time, the Norwegian’s follow-up effort hitting the post. Foden also went close to an equaliser, his 20-yarder flashing past the upright with virtually the last kick of the game.