Premier League: Newcastle beat West Ham to move into top six

London: Bruno Guimaraes scored the only goal as Newcastle United recorded an important win at West Ham United, boosting their UEFA Champions League qualifying hopes.

The Magpies’ skipper slid in to turn home a Harvey Barnes cross shortly after the hour mark at the London Stadium as Eddie Howe’s side set themselves up for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in the best possible way.

Guimaraes latched onto Harvey Barnes’ 63rd-minute cross to volley past Alphonse Areola, who produced a magnificent save to thwart a spectacular Max Kilman own-goal moments earlier.

Eddie Howe’s side were comfortably in control thereafter, as they secured only a second win in five Premier League matches.

Newcastle move up to sixth place – and two points off fourth-place Chelsea – while Graham Potter’s side stay 16th.

It was a deserved Premier League victory Newcastle, who weren’t at their free-flowing best but still managed to keep Graham Potter’s improving team at bay with a determined and resolute display in the capital which boosts their hopes of European qualification.

Notably, Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches against West Ham (W4 D2), since a 2-0 loss in March 2019 under Rafael Benitez.

“One of our best wins of the season, not in terms of performance but desire and heart. All the big ingredients you need to be a successful team. Need to win when the game is tight and find a way to get over the line. We defended really well after the first three minutes, Howe said after the win.

Matchwinner Guimaraes was equally delighted with both the result and performance at the London Stadium.

“Massive win, I think we want to fight for the Champions League again. It was a big win for us. It’s good to keep the clean sheet and get the confidence back before the final. Massive win and happy for the team’s performance,” Guimaraes was quoted by Premier League website.

“When we play like that, we show the character of the team. We can beat any team in the world. We just have to be consistent. We keep the clean sheet, we could score more goals, but the most important thing is the three points tonight,” he added.