PRERANA 2025: A Milestone Medical Health Exhibition by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, January 10th & 11th, 2025

Mangalore: Celebrating 40 years of excellence in healing, education, and service in the field of Homoeopathy, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, marked its Ruby Jubilee by organizing PRERANA 2025 – A Medical Health Exhibition on January 10th and 11th, 2025.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Udaya Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady. The program was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

Rev. Fr. Faustine L. Lobo, Designate Director of FMCI and Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, welcomed the gathering and introduced the dignitaries. He underscored the institution’s enduring commitment to advancing healthcare and education in his address. He urged the students to make use of the opportunity to learn and gain the knowledge from the exhibition.

In the inaugural speech Dr Udaya Kumar commended the institution for its pivotal role in promoting health and Homoeopathy. He stressed on the rise of cardiovascular diseases in youngsters and how to prevent them by correcting the lifestyle and food habits.

Rev. Fr. Richard A Coelho in his presidential address mentioned that Prerana is to inspire. Students who wish to become doctors, engineers or to excel in any field need to get inspired first. That’s what this exhibition is about. Students were asked to go to each stall and learn from there, think innovatively on what, why and how our body system works.

Distinguished guests on the dais included Rev Fr Nelson D Pais, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, Dr. E. S. J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Dr. Vilma M. D’SWouza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr. Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent FMHMC&H, Dr. Mini I. V., Coordinator, Dr. Sebastian P. A., Co-coordinator and Dr. Deepa Pais, Convener of PRERANA 2025.

Dr Adlin R. Gonsalves concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks and hosted the event.

The exhibition witnessed overwhelming participation, with over 4,500 students from 34 schools and pre-university colleges across Mangalore attending the event. PRERANA 2025 showcased advancements in healthcare and the vital role of Homoeopathy in holistic healing, leaving an indelible mark on attendees.



