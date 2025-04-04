Preservation of Coastal Heritage at Risk: INTACH Calls for Structured Conservation Approach in Mangaluru and Beyond

Mangaluru: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter, has issued a strong call for the implementation of a structured approach to heritage conservation in the coastal region, citing growing concerns over the loss of invaluable historical and cultural landmarks due to the absence of a comprehensive policy framework. The appeal follows recent reports concerning the fate of an almost century-old heritage structure near Nagori, Mangaluru, renowned for its distinctive wooden architecture and historical significance.

While initial reports suggested potential demolition, custodians of the building have since clarified that the property is undergoing essential repairs and maintenance, with no intent to demolish the structure. INTACH Mangaluru Chapter has expressed its appreciation for this reassurance and emphasized the critical need to prioritize the preservation of the building’s inherent heritage value throughout the renovation process.

However, this situation serves as a potent illustration of the larger challenges confronting heritage preservation efforts in the coastal region. INTACH argues that the steady erosion of historical and cultural landmarks is a direct consequence of the lack of a well-defined and effectively implemented policy for heritage conservation. While public outcry often erupts in response to perceived threats to heritage sites, INTACH cautions that emotional appeals alone are insufficient to guarantee long-term protection.

Referencing the recent demolition of the Udupi sub-jail, despite temporary public resistance, the organization highlights the inadequacy of isolated protests in securing preservation outcomes. Furthermore, INTACH points to the renovation and reconstruction of numerous medieval religious structures, which, in many instances, have resulted in the irreversible loss of original historical features and cultural markers. These examples underscore the urgent need for a more proactive and systematic approach to heritage protection.

INTACH believes that the formation of a Heritage Committee under the Urban Development Authority, as mandated by directives of the Karnataka High Court, could significantly mitigate such losses. This committee would be instrumental in identifying and legally protecting significant sites through a structured and objective assessment process.

“There is an urgent need for a systematic and comprehensive effort to notify and legally protect heritage sites under a sound legal framework,” stated a representative from INTACH Mangaluru Chapter. “Heritage conservation requires an objective approach, evaluating structures based on historical, architectural, and cultural merit, rather than simply relying on the age of the buildings.”

Crucially, INTACH emphasizes the necessity of considering the concerns of property owners in developing balanced and viable conservation strategies. Any effective conservation framework must be sensitive to the rights and needs of property owners while simultaneously ensuring the preservation of invaluable historical assets for future generations.

INTACH Mangaluru Chapter has been a vocal advocate for the establishment of a Heritage Committee under local Urban Development Authorities, as per the Karnataka High Court’s directives. This committee would be responsible for identifying, notifying, and safeguarding heritage sites within its jurisdiction. Despite repeated appeals to the relevant authorities, this crucial initiative remains pending.

“We urge the Government of Karnataka, elected representatives, and local authorities to prioritize establishing the Heritage Committee and implement a structured conservation framework for heritage buildings in Mangaluru and the broader coastal region,” the INTACH representative asserted. “Without such proactive measures, we risk losing irreplaceable cultural treasures to unchecked modernization and development pressures.”

INTACH Mangaluru Chapter has been actively identifying and documenting significant heritage sites in the city since its inception in 2016. The organization remains deeply committed to the preservation of the region’s rich cultural heritage and vows to continue advocating for the protection of both historical and natural heritage sites. Through consistent advocacy and community engagement, INTACH hopes to galvanize support for the implementation of a robust and sustainable heritage conservation policy that safeguards the cultural identity of the coastal region for generations to come.