President Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. She was welcomed by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other BJP party leaders at Bhubaneswar Airport.

President Murmu later in a carcade went to the Raj Bhavan where she will spend the night on Thursday.

The artisans performed various traditional cultural programmes at different places along the road to the Raj Bhavan.

She greeted the people and the artisans gathered on both sides of the road by waving her hand. The President will attend the valedictory session of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Friday.

She will also give away the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to as many as 27 Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) this year during the convention here on Friday.

It is pertinent here to mention that the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commenced at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday with the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here.

The delegates have been participating in various plenary sessions being held over various issues during the three-day convention.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday formally inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Around 5,000 delegates from different corners of the world have been attending the three-day grand convention.

PM Modi also inaugurated four exhibitions at the venue, ‘Vishwaroop Ram’, highlighting the legacy of the Ramayana across the globe, ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology’, ‘Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes’ showcasing the archival collections on migration of people from Gujarat to Oman and an ‘Exhibition on Heritage and Culture of Odisha’ highlighting the timeless glory of Odisha’s history and culture.

PM Modi also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora.

The train will visit various destinations of cultural, historical, and religious importance throughout India over the course of three weeks. PM Modi, during his address at the inaugural session, sought the participation of the diaspora in making India a developed nation by 2047.