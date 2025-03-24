President Murmu visits famous Nilamadhab Temple in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday offered prayers at the famous Nilamadhab Temple in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, soon after reaching the state on a two day visit.

Soon after arriving at Bhubaneswar International Airport from Chhattisgarh, the President headed for Nayagarh.

She said that efforts should be made to develop Kaliapalli village, which, as per legends, has deep connections with Jagannath culture, in Nayagarh as a major tourist destination.

She also held discussions regarding the temple and the issues faced by the servitors there. President Murmu later attended the foundation day ceremony of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj at Kaliapalli.

Addressing a gathering at the Kaliapalli village, the President said: “The spectacular view of this area is very attractive. It has the potential to become a popular tourist destination.”

She expressed confidence that the development of infrastructure in this area will attract tourists and pilgrims and will also boost the economy of the area, as she urged all to contribute to developing this place and area.

The President said that everyone should come forward to shape the possibilities of Nayagarh in various fields like agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, etc.

She added that a nature-friendly lifestyle is a characteristic of Indian culture, adding that it is also an integral part of tribal life.

The President said that tribal brothers and sisters worship forests, trees etc. as gods. “According to tribal beliefs, the souls of their ancestors reside in the forest. This belief is a great mantra of forest protection,” she said.

She said that the government is implementing various schemes for the empowerment and self-reliance of tribal people while preserving and promoting their art and culture.

She also urged them to be aware of the welfare schemes and take benefit of those schemes, adding that the government schemes would be successful only with people’s cooperation and participation.

The President is scheduled to spend the night at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and return to Delhi on Tuesday.