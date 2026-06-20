Prestigious ‘Swara Yogi’ Title Conferred Upon Renowned Singer Mr. Rajesh Krishnan During ‘Sambrama 2026’ in Doha, Qatar

On behalf of the Kannadigas in Qatar, Karnataka Sangha Qatar organized the grand cultural festival ‘Sambrama 2026’, during which renowned playback singer Mr. Rajesh Krishnan was honored with the prestigious “Swara Yogi” title.

Doha, Qatar: The magnificent ‘Sambrama 2026’ cultural celebration, organized by Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) at the DPS MIS Auditorium in Al Wakra, witnessed a proud and memorable moment as the entire Kannada community in Qatar came together to honor celebrated playback singer and “Melody King” Mr. Rajesh Krishnan with the prestigious “Swara Yogi” title in recognition of his immense contribution to Kannada music and culture.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H.E. Mr. Vipul, Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Sandeep Kumar, and First Secretary Mr. Harish Pande.

Also present on the occasion were Indian Cultural Centre President Mr. A.P. Manikantan, Deputy Director of Administration at Qatar Auto Museum Ms. Fatima Al Madeed, and senior petroleum engineer Mr. Khalid Al Fakroo, who joined in honoring the legendary singer.

During the ceremony, office bearers, management committee members, and advisors of Karnataka Sangha Qatar were present on stage, adding grandeur and significance to the occasion. Their collective coordination, dedication, and organizational efforts ensured the grand success of ‘Sambrama 2026’.

The official citation read during the felicitation stated:

“Through the sweetness of your melodious voice, emotionally rich singing, and unwavering dedication to music, you have made an extraordinary contribution to the world of Kannada music. Your songs are deeply woven into the emotions, memories, and lives of millions of music lovers. In recognition of your remarkable musical journey, artistic excellence, and lifelong commitment to music, Karnataka Sangha Qatar proudly confers upon you the honorary title ‘Swara Yogi.”

Through his soulful performance, Mr. Rajesh Krishnan spread the fragrance of Kannada culture across the land of Qatar. His evergreen Kannada melodies rekindled memories of the homeland among expatriate Kannadigas. Throughout the evening, the audience expressed their admiration through continuous applause and enthusiastic cheers.

This historic felicitation during ‘Sambrama 2026’ has become a proud milestone for the Kannada community in Qatar, reflecting their great cultural pride and admiration for Kannada music on a global stage.