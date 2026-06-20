Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am on International Yoga Day

New Delhi: A day ahead of International Yoga Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services on Sunday will start at 4 a.m. to facilitate the movement of those taking part in yoga events across the national capital region.

In a post on X, DMRC said: “Begin Your Yoga Day Journey with a Timely Ride! Celebrate the International Day of Yoga with DMRC’s special early morning services for a smooth start to your day.”

“Delhi Metro services will commence from 04:00 am from all originating stations of each Line on 21st June 2026 (Sunday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2026,” it added.

However, DMRC stated that the first train from Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro station will leave at 04:10 am, and the first train from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand at 04:15 a.m.

It further said that train services will be available at an interval of 30 minutes till 06:00 a.m., followed by regular services as per the Sunday timetable.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing across the country for Yoga Day, with political leaders, yoga practitioners, diplomats, and citizens coming together to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that has evolved into a global wellness movement.

From Kolkata and Hyderabad to Jodhpur and New Delhi, large-scale yoga events and awareness programmes were organised on Saturday ahead of the nationwide celebrations on June 21.

In Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the main International Yoga Day event, Director of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Prof. Kashinath Samagandi, said the Prime Minister would perform yoga alongside thousands of participants.

Highlighting yoga’s global recognition, BJP leader Prakash Reddy in Hyderabad said Prime Minister Modi’s vision played a key role in securing international support for Yoga Day at the United Nations.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev at the historic Undavalli Caves in Amaravati to participate in Yoga Day celebrations.