Preventing and Detecting Oral Cancer Early: A Life-Saving Perspective

Oral cancer is a growing global health concern, but it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. Through early detection and preventive measures, the risk of this disease can be significantly reduced. Health professionals emphasize the importance of public awareness about risk factors and warning signs, which can help decrease the number of cases.

Every year on February 13th, International Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day is observed. As part of this year’s celebration, we have taken the responsibility to raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of oral cancer.

Oral cancer commonly affects the lips, gums, tongue, floor of the mouth, cheeks, and throat. Major risk factors include tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Poor oral hygiene and an unhealthy diet can also contribute to the development of this disease. Lifestyle modifications and regular health check-ups are essential for preventing oral cancer. Reducing or quitting smoking and alcohol consumption is crucial. A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides essential nutrients, and following safe oral health practices is equally important.

Early detection is key to successful treatment. Symptoms such as persistent mouth ulcers, unexplained bleeding in the oral cavity, loose teeth, difficulty moving the tongue, trouble swallowing, lumps in the mouth, jaw stiffness, voice changes, and unexplained weight loss should not be ignored. Regular dental check-ups play a vital role, as dentists can identify any unusual changes at an early stage. If any concerns arise, they will refer you to an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

Undiagnosed oral cancer can be life-threatening. However, with vigilance, routine screenings, and a healthy lifestyle, individuals can protect their health and reduce their risk. If you experience any symptoms, consult an oral and maxillofacial surgeon immediately—early action can save your life.

For any inquiries, contact:

Dr. Jagadish Chandra, Head of Department, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College.

Author: Dr. Akshatha Kaniyoor, Assistant Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College



