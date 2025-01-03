Prez Murmu asks NIMHANS to integrate Yoga for combating mental, physical distress

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called on the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) that it can successfully incorporate traditional methods such as Yoga to alleviate mental and physical distress.

Addressing the gathering on the golden jubilee of the health institute here, she said: “NIMHANS can successfully incorporate traditional methods such as Yoga to alleviate both mental and physical distress. Different meditations are also useful in countering negative mindsets and could be integrated into the mental health care models.

Asserting that traditional medical approaches are beneficial, she said: “The wisdom and life lessons from our ancestors and seers can help us all develop a spiritual framework with which we can make sense of the ups and downs of life.”

“Our scriptures tell us that the mind is the root of everything we perceive in the world. A healthy mind is the foundation of a healthy society,” she underlined.

Hailing increased awareness about mental health, President Murmu said: “In the past, issues concerning mental health were not given enough attention in some societies. In recent times, however, awareness of mental health has been rising. Unscientific beliefs and stigmas attached to mental illness are a matter of the past, making it easier for those suffering from various ailments to seek help.”

She also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic in particular led to a spike in mental health concerns.

“Every age group is facing problems and people react to it. Teenagers and youngsters face more issues in their studies today due to social pressure. Working professionals face more stress and a large number of elderly people suffer from loneliness due to social challenges. Whoever meant to bear the burden of domestic responsibilities and caregiving for the family is prone to a range of mental illnesses that usually go unnoticed,” President Murmu stated.

She hailed NIMHANS’ initiatives like Tele MANAS to facilitate counselling anywhere anytime and the SAMVAAD platform to address child and adolescent mental health problems and noted: “Your dedication to the services towards mental health has played an exemplary role in our society. The innovative research and rigorous academic programme with exceptional patient care has made it an undisputed leader in the field of mental health and neurosciences.”

“Since its establishment, NIMHANS has been innovative in addressing complex challenges in this field. The Ballari model of community healthcare has made history. Now, the Tele Manas platform uses technology to reach out to those in need. It is heartening to note that the 53 Tele Manas centres across the country have reached out to 70 lakh people in their local languages in the last two years,” President Murmu stated.

The NIMHANS made the country proud when the World Health Organization honoured it with the Nelson Mandela Award for health promotion, she said.



