Prez Murmu, HM Shah, Bengal CM pay homage to martyrs of Santhal rebellion

Kolkata: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, paid homage to the martyrs of the Santhal rebellion on the occasion of Hul Diwas.

On this day in 1855, two Santhal brothers namely Sidho Murmu and Kanho Murmu organised a movement against the British gathering around 10,000 people hailing from this tribal community.

Since the Santhal rebellion prompted by the people from the community being deprived of their lands was called Hul, traditionally this day is being observed in India as Hul Diwas.

In a message posted on her official X handle, President Droupadi Murmu said the ideals of those revolutionaries will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us countrymen.

“I pay my respectful tribute to all the immortal fighters of the Santhal rebellion on ‘Hul Diwas’. The immortal stories of sacrifices of heroes like Sidho-Kanho, Chand-Bhairav and Phoolo-Jhano who fought a historic war against injustice are written in golden letters”, the President said.

In a message posted on his official X handle, the Union Home Minister said that the saga of valour of the Hul revolutionaries will continue to inspire future generations to serve motherland since due to the valour and sacrifice of these revolutionaries, Santhal Pargana became an inspiration for the struggle for water, forest and land.

“On the occasion of Hul Day, I pay my homage to the immortal sacrifice of all the tribal heroes. To protect the motherland, self-culture and tribal identity, heroes like Sidho-Kanho, Chand-Bhairav and heroines like Phoolo-Jhano sacrificed everything while fighting against the British,” the message read

In her message posted on her X handle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reminded how her government has honoured the two heroes of the Santhal Rebellion by incorporating their names in one of the state universities.

She was referring to the Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University (SKBU), a public state university located in Purulia district of West Bengal.

“Heartfelt respect to all my tribal brothers and sisters on the occasion of Hul Diwas. The struggle of Santals under the leadership of Sidho-Kanho against the tyranny and exploitation of the ruler inspires us to raise our heads to protest injustice,” her message read.

The Hul rebellion lasted for a year and gave a tough time to the British rulers as the rebels under the leadership of the two brothers adopted the guerrilla warfare strategy from within the jungles.