Priestly Ordination for the year 2024 held at Rosario Cathedral

Mangaluru: The Priestly Ordination for the year 2024 in the Diocese of Mangalore was held on Thursday at the Rosario Cathedral, Mangalore at 3 p.m.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese presided over the ceremony ordaining Deacon Norman John Mathias, s/o Mr Norbert and Janet Mathias of Kuppepadavu parish, Deacon Pradeep Clarence Rodrigues, s/o Mr Pascal and Celine Rodrigues of Ferar parish and Deacon Lanson Maxim Pinto, s/o Mrs Shalet and Late Mr Lancy Pinto of Fajir parish.

Monsignor Maxim Noronha, Vicar General; V. Rev. Victor George, Chancellor; V. Rev Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar; V. Rev. Ronald Serrao, Rector of St Joseph’s Seminary; Fr Rev. Fr Alfred Pinto, Rector of the Cathedral and several priests and religious were present to witness the celebration.

The newly ordained priests were felicitated after the mass. Rev. Fr Vijay Machado moderated the ceremony and Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues introduced and expressed his words of felicitation to the newly ordained. Rev. Fr Norman Mathias, the newly ordained priest delivered the vote the thanks.