Private Bus Without Driver Crashes into Parked Car After Jumping Divider in Kundapur

Kundapur: A private bus unexpectedly jumped a road divider and collided with a parked car in Hangaluru on January 13, all without a driver at the helm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, easing concerns over the potential dangers associated with such an unusual occurrence.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the bus was stationed at the depot while the driver stepped away briefly to use the restroom following a cleaning session of the vehicle. In a surprising turn of events, the bus began to roll forward on its own, navigating both the service road and the national highway before ultimately crashing into a parked car.

The incident has garnered significant attention, particularly due to the circulation of CCTV footage that has gone viral across social media platforms. This footage not only provides visual proof of the incident but also raises important questions regarding vehicle safety protocols and the potential for mechanical failures that could precipitate such alarming situations.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the event, with a focus on ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future. As discussions around vehicle safety continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent checks and safeguards in public transport systems.



