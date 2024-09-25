Priya Bapat talks about motherhood: If I am prepared then

Mumbai: Actress Priya Bapat, who has been married for 13 years now, has spoken about embracing motherhood and said that if she is prepared only then.

During the press conference of her upcoming show “Raat Jawaan Hai”, Priya was asked about her plans for motherhood since she is married for years to actor Umesh Kamat.

The actress replied to the question and said: “I’ve not got married. I have been married for 13 years. When I am prepared and if I am prepared then… If I am not prepared then no.”

Her co-star Barun Sobti was asked about what does “Raat Jawaan Hai” mean.

To which, Barun replied: “‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ is said when the night is too long. For those who have young kids there, since they have to stay up till late, their nights are long and that is why the show is called ‘Raat Jawan Hai’.”

Set to premiere on October 11, this comedy-drama follows three friends, Radhika, Avinash and Suman, as they navigate the often hilarious and chaotic world of parenting while juggling their individuality and relationships.

A Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd production, written and created by Khyati Anand – Puthran, directed by the incredibly talented Sumeet Vyas and produced by Vicky Vijay, this comedy-drama shines with an amazing star cast.

With only eight episodes, “Raat Jawaan Hai” will stream on Sony LIV.

Priya, 38, made her debut in 2000 with “ Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar” movie. She was also seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer “Munnabhai MBBS” and “Lage Raho Munnabhai”. It was her work in the Marathi film “Kaksparsh” and “Timepass 2”, which helped her gain critical acclaim.

Apart from films, she has also worked in serials such as “Shubham Karoti”, “Vicky Ki Taxi”, and “Abhalmaya”. She was then seen in films such as “Andhali Koshimbir”, “Happy Journey”, “Vazandar” and “Time Please”. She played the lead role in “Mayanagari- City of dreams” and gained the spotlight again.

The actress has also collaborated with her elder sister Shweta Bapat, a costume designer, to help the Indian weaver community through their clothing label.

Talking about Barun, The 40-year-old actor made his debut in 2009 with “Shraddha”. He was later seen in “Dill Mill Gaye” and “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai.”

He rose to prominence in 2011 with “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon”. The actor has also worked in the series “Asur”, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke”, “Badtameez Dil” and “Kohrra”.

Barun married his school sweetheart, Pashmeen Manchanda, in 2010, in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara. They have two children, born in 2019 and 2023.