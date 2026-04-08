Priyank Kharge defends Cong chief’s ‘poisonous snake’ comment, hits out at Assam CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday objected to statements made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making irresponsible and caste-driven remarks.

Priyank Kharge has further defended the controversial ‘poisonous snake’ remarks made by his father, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, he claimed that a sense of caste privilege was deeply ingrained among the BJP leaders and attributed it to the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kharge alleged that CM Sarma’s views had changed after his association with the RSS, stating that such ideological training had shaped his statements.

Raising questions about CM Sarma’s background, Priyank Kharge said that the Assam Chief Minister belonged to the Brahmin community and enjoyed social privilege, which, according to him, insulated him from criticism. He alleged that statements made by CM Sarma against Dalits and leaders from marginalised communities did not attract adequate accountability.

Kharge further accused the RSS of promoting a “Chaturvarna” mindset and claimed that those who question such ideology are often targeted. He said BJP leaders project themselves as representing “matured communities” while making controversial statements, and they don’t come out of the “Chaturvarna” mindset.

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge asked whether he would defend Sarma’s remarks, noting that the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was being targeted by a sitting Chief Minister.

Defending his father’s earlier remarks, Kharge clarified that Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments about dealing with a “poisonous snake” were metaphorical and referred to ideologies that spread hatred in society. He questioned whether such ideologies should be nurtured or opposed.

Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS ideologies were detrimental to the progress and development of various sections of society, including minorities, backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, and women. He claimed that such ideologies left no space for the Constitution.

Drawing a contrast, he said the RSS believed in the principles of “Manu Smriti”, while Congress stood by the Constitution. He questioned why the BJP continued to promote the RSS and referred to remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, stating that the organisation did not require political backing to sustain itself.

He stated, Priyank said CM Sarma appeared “frustrated” and alleged that BJP leaders, including PM Modi, had failed to respond to questions raised by Mallikarjun Kharge both in Parliament and outside.

It can be recalled that during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday, Kharge, citing the Quran, said if a poisonous snake is passing in front of someone, even if he is offering namaz, then he should leave the namaz and kill that poisonous snake.

“I would say that breaking the namaz does not matter. The RSS and the BJP are that poisonous snake,” Kharge had said.

It can be recalled that Assam Chief Minister Sarma had made the controversial statements while addressing reporters in Assam’s Jorhat. The chief minister had launched a scathing attack on Kharge, questioning his statements and using strong language.

“Kharge is ageing and is speaking like a ‘pagal’ (madman). You insult the people first and then say you will ask the External Affairs Minister for verification?” Chief Minister Sarma said.

He also made remarks such as “Who is Kharge?” and questioned the Congress leadership over recent allegations involving party spokesperson Pawan Khera.



