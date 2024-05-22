Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow for Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25

Varanasi (UP): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign and hold a roadshow in favour of Ajay Rai, the party’s state president and candidate in Varanasi, on May 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi.

Ajay Rai said on Wednesday, “Yes, Priyanka Gandhi will campaign and hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 25.”

Rai has been camping here for the past few weeks.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is one of the Congress’s star campaigners. She along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders, has been campaigning in different states.

Priyanka camped in Rae Bareli to campaign for party candidates — Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and her family loyalist K.L. Sharma in Amethi — from May 6 till the end of campaigning there on May 18.

Polling in Varanasi will take place in the seventh and final phase of elections on June 1.

–IANS

amita/dpb