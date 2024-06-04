Pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, Indira Gandhi assassin’s son leading in Punjab

Chandigarh: While the Congress is on course to win over half of Punjab’s 13 seats, two Independent radical candidates have been consistently leading in their constituencies since the initial stages of counting on Tuesday.

They are jailed Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and currently locked up in an Assam jail under the National Security Act, who is leading from the Khadoor Sahib seat by 172,281 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Kuldip Singh Zira.

While Amritpal Singh has got 368,560 votes, Zira secured 196,279. Laljit Singh Bhullar of the Aam Aadmi Party was in third place with 184,812 votes. BJP’s Manjit Singh Manna was far behind with 80,094 votes.

In the Faridkot-reserved seat, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was 70,246 votes ahead of his nearest rival, Karamjit Singh Anmol of the AAP. While Khalsa secured 296,922 votes, Anmol had 226,676 in his kitty. Amarjit Kaur Sahoke of the Congress was in third place with 159,352 votes.

BJP’s Hans Raj Hans was running fifth with 123,007 votes.