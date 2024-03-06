Pro-Pak slogan case: Two accused sent to jail, 3rd gets police remand



Bengaluru: The three accused persons arrested in connection with the pro-Pakistan slogan case were produced before the 39th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru by the Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday.

The court sent two of the accused to judicial custody and the third was given police remand for further investigation.

The accused, Mohammad Shafi Nasipudi, a trader and whose photos with top Congress leaders were released by the BJP, was sent to police custody.

The other two accused persons are — Mohammad Iltaz from Kishan Ganj area of New Delhi, whose photos with Rahul Gandhi were released by Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, and Munnawar Ahmad, a resident of Jayamahal in Bengaluru, a local Congress worker.

Sources said the FSL report confirmed that one of the accused had raised the slogan ‘Pakistan’ and other two accused shouted ‘Zindabad’.

The Vidhana Soudha police were retrieving the data from the social media accounts such as WhatsApp, Telegram and others of the accused. The mobile phones of the accused have been sent to the FSL for further investigation. Sources stated that the police had questioned 40 people in connection with the case and collected voice samples of more than 15 before zeroing in on the accused.

The accused had raised the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the victory celebration of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain in the state legislature after the announcement of the results on February 27 triggering a huge controversy.

The BJP has filed another complaint against Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, demanding that he should be made a party. The BJP also wrote a letter to the Vice President not to allow Syed Naseer Hussain to take oath in the Rajya Sabha until his name was cleared in the case.



