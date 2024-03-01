Pro-Pak slogans row in K’taka: Cong-BJP spar over making FSL report public

Bengaluru: The pro-Pakistan slogans row continued to be a source of confrontation between the Karnataka BJP and Congress on Friday.

The BJP alleged that the Karnataka government was reluctant to release the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), while the ruling Congress stressed that it was awaiting an additional report from the FSL.

Taking to social media late on Thursday night, Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, claimed that the government’s actions raised suspicions as it was hesitant to make the FSL report public.

Responding to the accusations on Friday, Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara stated that another FSL report was pending.

Parameshwara explained, “The report is yet to reach us. Once submitted, we will take action. Seven individuals have already been summoned, and voice samples have been collected.”

The BJP has decided to continue its agitation against the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans during the February 27 victory celebrations of the Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate, Syed Naseer Hussain in the Assembly premises, until arrests are made.

A delegation of BJP leaders also met the Governor on the issue, seeking dismissal of the government.



