Pro-Pak slogans row: Police told to take strict action against anti-national activities, says K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday said that the police had been instructed to take stringent action against anyone involved in anti-national activities.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “We have given a free hand to the police in the investigation of the pro-Pakistan slogan-raising case and we will not interfere in any way.

“The Home Minister has already given a statement regarding this. The Rajya Sabha MP, too, has already asked for stringent action against the culprits.”

“The BJP may get any number of private reports but those are not official reports. The police will conduct an extensive investigation and take appropriate action,” he added.

Asked about some Congress ministers’ statements that no pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Assembly, he said, “They have expressed their opinion. There is a possibility that the video may have been tampered with. The police investigation will reveal the truth. Police have taken some suspects into custody. Voice samples need to be collected for the probe. The police will also investigate an incident in which a BJP party worker raised pro-Pakistan slogans.”

Asked about the drinking water shortage in the city, he said, “We are taking this issue seriously. We are taking over private water tankers and bore wells wherever necessary. We are also identifying good sources of water around the city.”

Asked about the meeting with AICC General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, he said, “AICC Secretary, the Chief Minister and I held a meeting and discussed accommodating party workers in the Guarantee Committees.

“As many as 4,000 party workers will be nominated for the Guarantee Committees. The Congress Election Committee meeting will be held in Delhi on March 7 and a decision will be taken regarding the nominations.”