Prof J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration held at FMMC

Mangalore: The Department of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, in collaboration with the Prof J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration Trust and the Karavali Dermatology Society, organized the “Prof. J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration and KDS Clinical Meet” on 13th October 2024, at the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Medical College.

This annual program was organised yearly in memory of Professor J.N. Shetty, the visionary who served as the first Dean and Head of the Dermatology Department at Father Muller Medical College from 1991 to 2000. He was a pioneer in the establishment of the postgraduate course in the Department of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College and was known for his services in the field of Leprosy in Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh.

The event commenced with interesting case presentations by Postgraduate Residents Dr. Sucheta, Dr. Ankitha, and Dr. Pranjal. This session was chaired by Dr Tonita Noronha and Dr. Sripathi.

The inaugural program began with invoking the blessings of the Almighty, followed by the lighting of the lamp by esteemed dignitaries. Dr. Sukumar D, President of the Prof J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration Trust, welcomed the gathering and briefed about the JN Shetty Memorial Oration Trust.

During the event organized in memory of the late Prof. J. N. Shetty, Dr. Ganesh S. Pai shared fond memories of his association with Prof. Shetty, reflecting on the profound impact he had on his life and career. Dr Manjunath Shenoy, National President of IADVL fondly recalled the memory of Prof JN Shetty in the field of dermatology and congratulated everyone for the successful event. Dr. Deepika Pandhi expressed her happiness in attending the program, emphasizing how Prof. Shetty’s legacy continues to inspire many in the field.

In his presidential address, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College commended the department for organizing the event, also highlighting his personal connection with Prof. JN Shetty and the influence he had on the institution.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Deepika Pandhi, Professor and HOD of Dermatology from University College of Medical Sciences & GTBH, Delhi, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC, Dr Ganesh Pai, Senior consultant dermatologist, Dr Manjunath Shenoy, National President of IADVL and Dr. Jacintha Martis, Professor & Head of Dermatology FMMC on the dais during the inaugural ceremony.

Dr. Deepika Pandhi was honored and felicitated by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

On behalf of the JN Shetty Memorial Oration Trust, Dr. Ramesh Bhat and Dr. Sukumar D were felicitated for their 30 years and 25 years respectively for their service, contribution, and dedication to the field of Dermatology.

The academic session continued with the eagerly awaited Prof. J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration by Dr. Deepika Pandhi, the topic being “Unravelling the enigma of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus”, Dr. Ganesh Kamath, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, and Dr. Manjunath Shenoy, chaired the session.

Following the oration, a guest lecture was delivered by Prof Ganesh Pai, Senior consultant dermatologist, on “Laser Pearls from the Master.” Dr. Jerome Pinto, Senior Consultant Dermatologist in Mangalore, and Dr. Narendra Kamath, Senior Consultant Dermatologist chaired This lecture.

Another lecture was delivered by Dr. Deepika Pandhi, on “Metal Allergy – more than Skin Deep”. Dr. Nandakishore B, Senior Consultant Dermatologist in Mangalore, and Dr. Balasaraswathy, Senior Consultant in Mangalore chaired this lecture.

The programmme also featured thought-provoking cases presented by Dr. Surya and Dr. Janice, Postgraduates from the Department of Dermatology at FMMC. Dr. Girish PN Prof and HOD, AJIMS, and Dr. Michelle Fernandes, Professor, Dept of Dermatology, FMMCH chaired this session.

The staff & PGs of Father Muller Medical College, Karavali Dermatology Society members, HODs & PGs of Medical colleges of Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts attended the programme.

Dr. Annabel Jose proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. Aisha Salim and Dr. Divya Babu compered the programme. A total of 150 delegates participated in this scientific event.



