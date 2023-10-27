Proper Kerbed Footpath Could Have Prevented Ladyhill Accident Killing a Woman say Experts

Road kerbs serve several purposes: – Retaining the carriageway edge to prevent ‘spreading’ and loss of structural integrity. – acting as a barrier or demarcation between road traffic and pedestrians or verges; providing a physical ‘check’ to prevent vehicles from leaving the carriageway. Kerbs form the edge between a pavement and the road. They are of greatest benefit in built-up areas. But in our Smart City, if you look at the footpaths, many lack Kerbs. While there are a few footpaths/Kerbs with height, many are just flat, thereby giving a chance for vehicles to climb on the footpath or park creating nuisance and safety hazards to the pedestrians

Recalling the recent horrific accident near Gandhi Nagar, near Ladyhill, where a speeding car drove onto the footpath, killing a lady pedestrian on the spot, and knocking down four other women, they miraculously escaped with minor injuries. Now this incident has raised awareness among the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) including Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur who has drawn up a plan of action to set right the anomalies concerning footpaths and roads.



The Mountable Kerb which resulted in the car moving onto the footpath and knocking down five women, killing one of them

With inputs taken from TOI, it was mentioned the Mayor has admitted that there was an issue with the footpath from Mannagudda towards Ladyhill in the City. He said, “It’s an old footpath, with a mountable kerb. I will discuss the issue with engineers, and check whether the height could be increased, or better kerbs could be installed”. When it was brought to his attention that this issue was not an isolated one, the Mayor said that he had a plan which would be put into effect soon. “I have planned to go for a morning walk along with the MCC commissioner and engineers on a selected stretch of road every week. During the walk, we will note down the issues about road users as well as pedestrians, and direct engineers to rectify the issue as the earliest’’.



Un-Kerbed Footpaths of the Smart City-Mangaluru

As per an engineer, as per standards, urban roads with high pedestrian density must have barrier or semi-barrier kerb, so that speeding vehicles are prevented from coming onto footpaths, but footpaths on many roads, including the one at Mannagudda, have mountable footpaths, which is not advisable. Maybe a barrier or semi-barrier kerb, as per standards, would have prevented that tragic accident, he noted. The engineer, retired Superintending Engineer, PWD, B S Balakrishna, noted that accidents happen, because of many reasons, but the right design, enforcement and education of the road users, would reduce accidents to a significant extent.



Proper and Safe Kerbed FOOTPATHS

Also according to Balakrishna, presently a Member, of the Estimates Review Committees, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), said if parking space is provided, in front of big buildings, the entire width of the building (along the road, cannot be provided with mountable kerb, putting the pedestrian’s safety at risk. Raised footpath at least semi barrier) could be provided, with an entry, where the kerb could be of lesser height. “Most of the city roads in all cities are congested with ever-increasing traffic intensity. We can decongest these roads, making our footpaths more pedestrian-friendly and safe. This is the reason, roads in developed countries have wider footpaths with pedestrian-friendly features,’’ he noted.

Good pavements mean people will walk on the footpaths and not on the roads. This will reduce congestion by as much as 35%. Bad footpaths mean people have no option but to walk on roads and this slows down traffic, increasing dust and noise pollution directly affecting physical and mental well-being. “Instead of creating wider and wider roads, the civic body and the state government must focus on creating wider and kerbed footpaths to ensure pedestrians walk without hindrances, accommodate hawkers, utilities and trees. We need pavements for the health and safety of citizens.

However, according to a survey by experts, you can’t blame the motorists, the most important safety tip to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities is to pay attention. You can significantly reduce your chances of being in a collision with a motor vehicle by obeying traffic rules and being aware of dangers posed by cars in your vicinity. Make eye contact with drivers if possible and make sure that they can see you. If you have to step into the road, look both ways first. Where there is no footpath, walk on the right side margin of the road so that you can see the traffic. Cross roads where there are pedestrian crossings. Where there are no pedestrian crossings, watch the traffic on both sides and cross when it is safe. Where there are barriers, cross the road only at the gaps provided for pedestrians. Do not climb over the barriers or walk between them and the road. At all crossings. When using any type of crossing you should always check that the traffic has stopped before you start to cross.