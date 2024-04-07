Properties of 3 proclaimed offenders seized in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Authorities in J&K’s Baramulla district on Sunday attached properties worth crores of three proclaimed offenders.

“After obtaining attachment order from the court in Uri, land measuring 39 Kanals and 15 Marlas worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir/Pakistan namely Mohd Lateef, Sadar Din and Aziz Din, has been attached.

“The action was taken under sections of CrPc pertaining to cases FIR No. 88/1984 & FIR No. 116/1996 of police station Uri.”

“The property was identified as belonging to the proclaimed offenders during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by police,” officials said.