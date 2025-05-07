‘Proud of our armed forces,’ Rahul Gandhi lauds Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their precision and bravery following the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a high-precision military strike on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge wrote, “India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.”

In a strong show of unity and national resolve, Kharge emphasised that the Indian National Congress has stood firmly with the Armed Forces and the government since the day of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, on April 22.

“Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror,” he added.

Calling for unity in the face of terrorism, Kharge further stated, “National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, in what officials described as a calculated, restrained yet firm military response.

According to the Indian government, all nine high-value terror targets linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were successfully struck, without any reported damage to civilian or Pakistani military infrastructure.

The operation was a calculated move by India to ensure that those responsible for the attack face accountability, while maintaining restraint to avoid further escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior officials, closely monitored the progress of the operation throughout the night.



