Proud of what Indian community does for our country: New Zealand PM

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the Indian community in his country on Monday for its significant role in shaping the island nation’s progress.

His remarks came during his five-day official visit to India, marking the first visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister in nine years since former PM John Key.

Luxon arrived in Delhi on Sunday and was warmly received by Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel. Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand also accompanied him during his arrival.

Expressing his admiration for the community, he posted on X, “The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand. India is our largest source of skilled migrants and our second-largest source of international students.”

He further acknowledged their contributions, stating, “Indian-Kiwis make a massive contribution to New Zealand, and I’m proud of what this community does for our country.”

Highlighting the importance of this visit, Luxon mentioned that he has brought along a high-level delegation comprising community and business leaders, calling it the largest-ever group to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip.

Among the prominent figures accompanying him are former Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand, former National Party MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, business leader Rajna Patel, Sudima Hotels CEO Sudesh Jhunjhunwala, India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) chair Bharat Chawla, Waitakere Indian Association president Sunil Kaushal, and Wellington Indian Association president Manisha Morar.

The participation of these community leaders highlights the importance of connections between individuals, promoting more profound cultural interaction and enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

Luxon is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 in Delhi on March 17 as the chief guest, where he will deliver the keynote address along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following this, he will travel to Mumbai on March 19-20 for discussions with Indian business leaders and representatives from various industries. His visit will conclude on March 20, when he departs for Wellington.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a reaffirmation of the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand.

The statement stressed the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral relations across diverse sectors and further deepening people-to-people connections.

In February, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan met Luxon to explore new avenues for cooperation while reaffirming India’s dedication to elevating the partnership.

Over the past year, Luxon and PM Modi have engaged on multiple occasions, including a meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos in October 2024, as well as a telephonic conversation in July 2024.

India and New Zealand share historically close ties, driven by mutual interests in trade, education, culture, research, and innovation. Despite the geographical distance, both countries have developed a strong partnership, with the Indian diaspora in New Zealand playing a crucial role in fostering cultural and economic cooperation.