PU Girl Commits Suicide after mother takes away her mobile phone

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred on Thursday, March 6, in Kumbara Betta, Sasthan, where a 16-year-old pre-university (PU) student took her own life after her mobile phone was confiscated by her mother. The deceased student, Disha, was the daughter of Dinesh Mogaveera, a resident of Kumbara Bettu.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when Disha’s mother took away her mobile phone, prompting Disha to become upset and lock herself in her room. Despite her mother’s repeated requests to open the door, Disha remained unresponsive. After a while, her mother discovered that Disha had attempted to hang herself using a rope tied to the window.

Local residents intervened to rescue Disha. Nagaraj Putran and Kishore Shetty from the local ambulance service made life-saving efforts, but unfortunately, Disha succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Disha was a first-year PU student at a local private college. The incident was later investigated by Crime PSI Sudhaprabhu and ASI Ravi Kumar, along with their team, they inspected the spot and gathered evidence.

A case has been registered in the Kota Police Station and investigation is on.