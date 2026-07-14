Public Urged to Submit SIR Enumeration Forms to BLOs Without Delay: DC Swaroopa T.K.

Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has urged the public to promptly submit their duly filled Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs), stating that the forms have already been distributed to almost every household in the district.

She was speaking while chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that representatives of all political parties, along with the public, should extend their full cooperation to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the electoral rolls. She noted that the distribution of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision has reached 99.97 per cent in the district, and appealed to the public to complete and return the forms to their respective BLOs without delay.

She pointed out that early submission of the forms would facilitate the digitisation process, while last-minute submissions could lead to unnecessary confusion and delays. Therefore, citizens should return their completed forms as early as possible, she said.

Providing details of the ongoing SIR-2026 exercise, the Deputy Commissioner said that as of July 14, enumeration forms had been distributed to 10,63,451 of the district’s 10,63,876 voters, achieving 99.97 per cent coverage.

She further informed that 3,22,027 forms have already been digitised, representing 30.27 per cent progress. During the door-to-door verification, officials identified 1,647 deceased voters, 1,166 voters who had permanently shifted to other places, and 396 newly registered voters.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms has been achieved in the Byndoor (118), Kundapura (119), Kapu (121), and Karkala (122) Assembly constituencies. In the Udupi (120) Assembly constituency, distribution of 425 forms is still pending, and ensuring complete distribution remains the responsibility of the BLOs and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), she added.

She said that the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision programme is being carried out with complete transparency and emphasised that the active participation of both the public and political parties is essential for its successful implementation.

To eliminate confusion while filling out the forms, extensive public awareness programmes are being conducted. Special training has also been imparted to BLOs and BLAs to help avoid common errors while completing the first and second parts of the forms. She urged the Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties to cooperate fully in the exercise.

Appealing to all political parties, the Deputy Commissioner called upon them to work together in preparing a transparent, accurate, and error-free electoral roll for the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, officials and staff of the District Election Office, and leaders and representatives of all recognised national and regional political parties in the district were present at the meeting.