PUC 2 Result Announced; DK First, Udupi Second

Bengaluru: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the PUC 2 or Class 12 result on Wednesday.

Students can check the results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year around 7 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. The pass percentage of students in the Science stream was 85.71%, followed by Commerce was 75.89% and Arts stream was 61.22%.

An increase of 6.48% in the pass percentage was seen in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024. This year 81.15% students cleared the exam while last year, the overall pass percentage was 74.67%.

The passing percentage of this year’s Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 is 81.15%.

Dakshina Kannada has emerged as the “Best-performing district” in the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024. As many as 97.33% of students have passed from Dakshina Kannada, followed by Udupi (96.8%) and Vijayapuru (94%).

From Science stream, Vidyalakshmi with 598 marks has topped in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024.

Here’s how many students passed in each stream: Science stream: 2,49,927 (89.96%) students pass Commerce: 1,74,315 (80.94%) students pass Art: 1,28,448 (68.36%) students pass

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, held in March this year, 6,81,079 students appeared. The strength of pass students stood at 5,52,690 while 17,299 did not appear for the exam.

Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V have topped the Karnataka PUC 2 exam in the Arts stream. All three have scored 596 marks each.