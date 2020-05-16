Spread the love



















Punjab CM boosts morale via Covid survivor child clip



Chandigarh: In a morale boosting initiative of the frontline Covid-19 warriors, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shared a video clip of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who defeated coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Patiala city.

The 28-second clip shows the girl receiving flowers.

Expressing gratitude, her mother sang a poem, “Doctor, doctor how do you do. We are here to say you thank you.”

“You are great and next to god. We love you a lot, thank you,” she said. In the end, the girl too expressed gratitude by saying: “Thank you.”

“Happy to share a short video of a young Covid-19 patient, aged 2.5 years, at the time of her discharge from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Heartening to see affirmation of their trust in our doctors and healthcare staff. I am sure it will motivate all of us!,” said the tweet by the Chief Minister.

