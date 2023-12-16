Pursued acting career because of King Khan: Abrar Qazi



Mumbai: Actor Abrar Qazi, who is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character Rajvansh in the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has shared about his inspiration, and it is Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan.

In fact, it is because of King Khan that Abrar pursued his career in acting, he has been following SRK’s movies, and his journey into the industry has truly inspired him to become an actor.

Talking about the same, Abrar said: “Since my childhood, I have been a huge fan of King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan, it is my love for Badshah that has drawn me towards pursuing acting as my career. Every role that I have played in my career, I have drawn inspiration from Shah Rukh sir, the movies he has worked in, and the characters he has portrayed.”

“He is my ideal and my ‘guru’ in this entertainment industry; his journey from becoming a television actor to Bollywood’s King Khan is truly motivational for me. My parents have always supported my decision, and now playing the role of Rajvansh Malhotra is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality. I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out,” he added.

After the 20-year leap, the audiences have been hooked on to the journey of estranged couple Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) daughters- Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Khushi (Simran Budharup).

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Poorvi has finally realized that she has feelings for Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi), however, because she is engaged to the man chosen by her mother, she will not confess her feelings to him.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Poorvi will break her engagement and confess her feelings for Rajvansh.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.