Puttige Swamiji Receives Rousing Welcome During Pura Pravesha

Udupi: The ‘Pura Pravesha’ (welcoming of the Swamiji to the Temple city) ceremony of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math was organised with a colourful procession from Jodukatte here on Monday, January 8.

Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math will ascend the sacred ‘Paryaya Peeta’ (Sarvajna Peeta) on January 18 to take charge and ‘Puja’ rights to conduct his maiden Paryaya at Sri Krishna Math for the next two-year term from the outgoing Shri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math.

After the last leg of his pilgrimage, the Swamiji came to Udupi in the evening on Monday. He was received at Jodukatte, the traditional entrance of old Udupi town by several dignitaries including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, Rayappa Commissioner of Udupi CMC and others.

The Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math were later taken in a colourful procession seated in an open decorated chariot carrying portraits of Lord Sri Krishna and ‘Pattada Dervaru.

The procession comprised of the Math elephant in the lead, followed by ‘Beerudavali’, ‘Thattiraya’, ‘Somakasura’, ‘Kamsa kahale’, band, ‘Kombu’, Saxophone, Kerala chande, Nasik band, Marakalu huli, and folk dances.

The procession passed through the taluk office, Diana Circle, KM Marg and culminated near Sri Krishna Temple.

Soon after stepping out of the chariot, the Swamiji visited the oldest Temples of Lord Anantheshwar and Lord Chandramouleeshwara and offered special prayers for the success of his two-year Paryaya. The Swamiji later entered the Puttige Math situated near Car Street. Thousands of people had gathered on either side of the street to welcome the Swamiji to the Math.