Puttur: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Puttur: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Kokkada, Puttur, on August 1, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy, Navaf, son of Hamid.

According to reports, Navaf was standing behind a car when a relative, who had visited Hamid’s residence, accidentally reversed the vehicle, unaware of the boy’s presence. The car ran over Navaf, causing severe head and leg injuries, which proved fatal.

The incident occurred due to the driver’s unawareness of Navaf’s presence behind the car.

The deceased’s body has been shifted to the Puttur Government Hospital mortuary.