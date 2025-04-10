Puttur: Two arrested for displaying deadly weapons in WhatsApp status

Puttur: Puttur Rural Police have apprehended two men, identified as Sujith, a resident of Katta Bail in Kuriya, and Puttanna, a resident of Marike in Aryapu, both within Puttur Taluk, on Thursday following the circulation of a photograph depicting them posing with a Talwar (sword) on their WhatsApp status. The arrests stem from a suo moto case registered by the police after the image surfaced on Wednesday evening.

The photograph, which showed the two men holding the swords, was reportedly accompanied by the caption “Time.” Authorities believe this caption, coupled with the display of the weapon, instilled fear and apprehension among local residents. The image rapidly spread across various social media platforms, prompting concern and ultimately triggering the police investigation.

Law enforcement officials at the Puttur Rural Police Station initiated the investigation based on the widespread dissemination of the image, citing concerns over the public display of a potentially dangerous weapon. The two suspects were taken into custody late Wednesday night.

Sources indicate that Sujith, one of the arrested individuals, has prior affiliations with the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

According to police officials, both Sujith and Puttanna will be presented before the court later today. The investigation remains ongoing to determine the origin of the weapon and the intent behind the posting of the photograph on social media. Authorities are keen to understand the motivations behind the act and assess any potential threat to public safety.