Quarantined Person Dies at Manipal Hospital

Udupi: A man who was quarantined at the quarantine centre in Kundapur died on May 14.

According to sources, The man who had come from Mumbai and quarantined in a home in Kundapur complained of chest pain. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

It is still not confirmed whether the person died of COVID-19 or other reasons. His throat swab was sent for test, and doctors are waiting for the report.

