Quarantined Person Dies at Manipal Hospital

By
Michael Rodrigues, Team Mangalorean.
-
Udupi: A man who was quarantined at the quarantine centre in Kundapur died on  May 14.

According to sources, The man who had come from Mumbai and quarantined in a home in Kundapur complained of chest pain. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

It is still not confirmed whether the person died of COVID-19 or other reasons. His throat swab was sent for test, and doctors are waiting for the report.


2 Comments

  1. Kundapur should have a modern Hospital, either private or Government,
    where people can be treated and saved in an emergency, instead of being
    brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, that is not only a 50 minutes
    drive, but at the same time, a patient has to be in the hands of medical
    students and interns, as Consulting Doctors are either not available or always
    busy.

    • Agree Richard there should be a specialty hospital in Kundapur!!!
      But note KMC manipal doesn’t allow any Interns or students in Emergency wards . Only professional doctors are in emergency wards , no one has to blame hospital at this time .

