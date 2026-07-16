Quiet canvases: Young artist paints Ahmedabad Rath Yatra’s gentle giants as lakhs watch

Ahmedabad: As lakhs of devotees lined the streets on Thursday for Ahmedabad’s 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the procession’s most eye-catching traditions quietly carried the work of a young artist whose canvas is unlike any other.

While the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balram and Goddess Subhadra rolled through the city’s historic route, 21-year-old artist Zarna Panchal’s intricate artwork adorned some of the ceremonial elephants accompanying the procession.

For the past four years, Panchal has been volunteering as a “sevak” at the historic Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area of the city, where she has combined her training in Fine Arts with her devotion to create hand-painted designs on the elephants that form part of the annual procession.

“Earlier, I simply used to do seva by making flower garlands and creating rangoli. Since I come from an artistic background, I saw others painting the elephants. I wanted my art to have its own identity and a place at the feet of Lord Jagannath. That’s how I started painting for Lord Jagannath,” she told IANS.

A resident of the Vasna area of the city and a Fine Arts graduate from C.N. Fine Arts College in Ahmedabad, Panchal said her five years of academic training taught her painting and sketching, but working on elephants required an entirely different set of skills.

“Sketching on paper depends on the mood of the artist; however, painting on an elephant depends on the elephant’s mood. When I started four years ago, the elephants moved a lot. Gradually, they began to understand us. When they are playful, you have to play with them first, calm them down and then continue painting. It’s quite difficult, but I’m enjoying it. Now even the animals seem to enjoy it,” she laughed.

She admits that approaching the animals was intimidating at first. “Initially, I was extremely scared. But I met them every day, and gradually we developed a bond. Now they recognise me and even recognise my voice. They are emotional with me. They are like my babies,” she said.

Panchal says she has painted around five or six elephants over the years, although the actual number could be higher.

Typically, she works on three elephants each year, while this year she painted one herself and assisted with two others. The artwork itself begins long before Rath Yatra day.

While painting takes about a day, selecting the designs starts nearly a month in advance as preparations begin alongside rituals leading up to the Jal Yatra. Her designs remain rooted in the festival’s religious symbolism.

“I try to include everything related to the Rath Yatra, like the chariot, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balram and Goddess Subhadra. I also use motifs such as lotuses and peacocks. I prefer bright colours like red, yellow and green. We first draw white outlines and then fill them with colour,” she told IANS.

Despite becoming a familiar face at the temple, Panchal says she has never sought recognition for her work. “People know me now because I’ve been coming here from the beginning. I just continue doing my work,” she said.

She also prefers not to describe herself as a volunteer. “At the temple, we don’t use the word ‘volunteer’. We are sevaks. We are servants of God, and we are doing seva,” she noted.

Balancing the annual commitment with a full-time career requires planning. Panchal, who describes herself as an artist, designer and AI journalist, says evenings at the temple have become an inseparable part of her routine.

“I come every Saturday and Sunday and also visit the temple every evening for darshan. I have become so attached to Lord Jagannath that I feel I have to come. After finishing my job, I manage this as well. If you truly care about something, you always find time for it,” she said.

Rather than formal research, she believes understanding elephant behaviour comes from spending time with the animals.

“When I first came here, I couldn’t tell whether an elephant was happy or angry. Now, after spending time with them, you can understand them. Their eyes tell you a lot. Their sounds tell you whether they are happy. Even the way they move their tails gives you signs about their mood,” she said while carrying out her artwork on an elephant.

She further added, “If you’re coming here, enjoying the Rath Yatra and celebrating, please remember that thousands of people come close to the elephants throughout the day. They also get tired and irritated just as we do after a long day. Please listen to the mahouts because elephants are very large animals.”

This year’s 149th Rath Yatra began from the Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur after the traditional rituals, with the procession following its customary route through the old city before returning to the temple later in the day.

The annual festival, one of Gujarat’s largest religious events, has drawn lakhs of devotees from across the state. Authorities have mounted one of the city’s most extensive security operations for the procession.

More than 31,000 police personnel have been deployed along the route, supported by drones, AI-enabled surveillance, facial recognition systems and a central command network.

For the first time, all 18 ceremonial elephants participating in the procession are being monitored using GPS trackers, sound-monitoring sensors and movement detectors through the ‘Gaj Rakshak’ elephant monitoring system to enhance both public safety and animal welfare.

Police have also urged devotees to remain alert in crowded areas, keep children close and avoid spreading rumours on social media.