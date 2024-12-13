Quota stir: Panchamasali seer violated law, claims Siddaramaiah

Vijayapura: Reacting to criticism over the police lathi-charge on the protestors demanding reservation for the Panchamasali Lingayat community in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the law is same for everyone and the Panchamasali seer violated it.

“The law is same for the Kudalasangama Panchamasali mutt seer Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji. The law is also same for me and media as well. Article 24 of the Constitution ensured equality before the law and also ensures equal protection before law. Do you know about this?” CM said speaking to the media in Vijaypura.

He further stated that the government cannot remain silent if the public is troubled due to anyone taking the law into their own hands.

“We have no objection to the Panchamasali community demanding reservation under Category 2A and protesting for it. However, the protest must be peaceful, and no one should take the law into their hands,” he urged.

Commenting on statements by Swamiji who called him “heartless”, the Chief Minister said, “The people will decide on that.”

He emphasised that everyone, whether they are Swamijis or anyone else, is equal before the law.

“Under Article 14 of the Constitution, the law provides equal protection to all,” he added.

Responding to the opposition demand for inclusion of the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, the Chief Minister stated, “They have the freedom to express their opinions. Swamijis also have the freedom to share their views. Ultimately, we will act according to the Constitution.”

Regarding BJP’s accusation that the police threw stones at Panchamasali protesters during the siege of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, CM Siddaramaiah countered, “We have photos showing protesters throwing stones and breaking barricades. Why did Swamiji sit on the road?”

“If protesters didn’t throw stones, how did over 20 police officers get injured? Did the police throw stones at themselves?” he said.

When asked about the demand by the Panchamasali Lingayats, the Chief Minister said the Panchamasali community should approach the Permanent Backward Classes Commission.

He cited a report by the Permanent Backward Class Commission’s former president Jayaprakash Hegde, who was the commission’s chairman during the BJP government, stating that the existing 2A and 2B categories should remain unchanged and that no new additions should be made. He also mentioned that the 4 per cent reservation under 2B should not be cancelled.

The Chief Minister questioned why there were no protests when these changes were made during the BJP’s tenure.

“Now the same BJP is supporting the protest. The BJP government scrapped the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and allocated 2 per cent for the 3A (Vokkaligas) and 2 per cent for the 3B (Lingayats). This decision was challenged in court by a Muslim citizen named Rasool, and the BJP government agreed not to make any changes to the reservation structure,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister explained that the protesters had earlier announced their plan to use tractors for their protest and later they approached the court. The court had instructed that the protest should be peaceful.

“However, the protesters attempted to take the law into their hands. I had sent senior ministers including Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh. They started violating the court orders and took the law into their hands,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The protest by the Panchamasali Lingayats turned violent on Tuesday when they tried to barge inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to meet CM Siddaramaiah. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.



