RACHANA Hosts Members Meet with Insightful Session on New Income Tax Act 2025

Mangaluru, June 20: RACHANA, the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised its All Members Meet at St. Sebastian Church Community Hall, Bendore, on Saturday evening. The programme featured an informative session on the New Income Tax Act 2025 and witnessed the participation of members, professionals, and guests.

The dignitaries on the dais included Mr. Roy Castelino, President of RACHANA; Mr. Rudolf Rodrigues, Senior Chartered Accountant; Mr. Vaishak P.R., IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle 1(1) & TPS, Mangaluru; Mr. Alron Rodrigues, Secretary; and Mr. Naveen Lobo, Treasurer.

The programme commenced with a prayer song rendered by Mr. Alron Rodrigues.

In his presidential address, Mr. Roy Castelino welcomed the gathering and highlighted the various programmes and initiatives undertaken by RACHANA over the past year. He also briefed members on the organisation’s forthcoming activities and events aimed at fostering professional networking and community engagement.

The chief guest and resource person, Mr. Vaishak P.R., IRS, was introduced by Mr. Rudolf Rodrigues, Senior Chartered Accountant.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Vaishak emphasised the importance of paying taxes and explained their role in nation-building and public welfare. He addressed the common perception that tax laws are complicated, noting that the complexity arises from the need to accommodate diverse economic activities and evolving financial systems.

Speaking on the New Income Tax Act 2025, he outlined the rationale behind the introduction of the new legislation and highlighted several significant changes in the tax framework. The session proved highly informative, providing members with valuable insights into the latest tax reforms and compliance requirements.

The occasion also witnessed the formal induction of two new members, Mr. Joyson D’Cunha and Mr. Joseph D’Souza, who were accorded a floral welcome by the association.

A felicitation ceremony was held for Mr. Sunil Vaz on his appointment as General Secretary, Mangaluru (DK) Unit of the Bharatiya Human Rights Council. Members congratulated him and wished him success in his new responsibilities.

The programme was compered by Ms. Nayana Fernandes. It concluded with an interactive discussion session with the resource person, followed by a fellowship meal.