CM Vijay turns 52 tomorrow; TVK plans major celebrations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Monday, marking his first birthday since assuming office as the state’s Chief Minister. The occasion has generated considerable excitement among party cadres and supporters across Tamil Nadu, who have already begun celebrations in various districts.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most popular actors before entering politics, formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. Through a single public statement announcing his political entry, Vijay set in motion a political journey that would dramatically reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape within a short span of time.

The actor-turned-politician quickly established his presence through two massive party conferences — first at Vikravandi and later in Madurai — which attracted huge crowds and drew national attention.

The gatherings demonstrated his growing political appeal and signalled the emergence of a new force in Tamil Nadu politics.

As he expanded the party’s footprint, Vijay identified social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar and social activist Anjalai Ammal as ideological inspirations for the movement.

Remarkably, within two years of its formation, TVK successfully contested without aligning with any major political alliance and entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Campaigning under the party’s “Whistle” symbol, Vijay appealed directly to voters, telling them he had given up everything for public service and asking for an opportunity to serve the people.

His message resonated widely, particularly among young voters, and the party’s energetic campaign generated unprecedented enthusiasm across the state. The election ultimately transformed Vijay from a film star into a political leader, with TVK securing a decisive mandate that enabled it to form the government.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 and recently completed his first month in office.

With the Assembly session currently underway, legislators from both the ruling and opposition benches are expected to extend birthday greetings to the Chief Minister in the House on Monday. Political circles are also abuzz with speculation that Vijay may use the occasion to make a fresh policy announcement.

To mark the birthday, TVK units across Tamil Nadu have planned special prayers at temples, annadanam programmes, welfare assistance initiatives and various public service activities. District-level party leaders have been instructed to focus on community outreach programmes, reflecting the party’s effort to celebrate the occasion through service-oriented initiatives across the state.