Rahul Gandhi haunted by dreams of Congress’ defeat: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the Wayanad MP is haunted by dreams of the Congress’s defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Joshi, who is contesting from the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “doubts” over Congress’ chances of winning even 40 seats indicate that even the grand old party leaders have realised they could be defeated.

“Against this backdrop, they will cast suspicion on the Election Commission (EC) and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM),” he said.

“There was no issue with the EVM when Congress won the Assembly election in Karnataka. But when we (the BJP) win, they will surely raise issues with the EVMs and claim that something is wrong with the machines. The Congress leaders are hopeless under the fear of defeat. They need to strengthen themselves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought changes following which people have decided to vote for the BJP,” Union Minister Joshi stated.